Garde Capital Inc. Sells 175 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 42,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $302.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

