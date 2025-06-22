Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,995 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 0.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

