Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $526.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

