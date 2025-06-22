MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 41,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

