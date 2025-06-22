Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.6%

RTX stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.48. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

