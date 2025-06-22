1858 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $146.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

