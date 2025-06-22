Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $190.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

