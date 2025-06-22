International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $280.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.64. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $170.41 and a 12-month high of $286.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.