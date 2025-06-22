Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

CVX stock opened at $149.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average is $148.65. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

