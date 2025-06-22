Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 20,487 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,487 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.36 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average is $148.65. The company has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

