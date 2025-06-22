2,060 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

