Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $532.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

