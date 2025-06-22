iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $585,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

