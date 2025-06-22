Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after buying an additional 2,415,346 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 1,433,444 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,810,000 after buying an additional 761,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $397.31 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

