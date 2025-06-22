Comparing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and HITACHI CONSTR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) and HITACHI CONSTR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Caterpillar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Caterpillar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Caterpillar has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HITACHI CONSTR has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Caterpillar pays an annual dividend of $5.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. HITACHI CONSTR pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Caterpillar pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HITACHI CONSTR pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Caterpillar has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

This table compares Caterpillar and HITACHI CONSTR”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caterpillar $64.81 billion 2.62 $10.79 billion $20.52 17.56 HITACHI CONSTR $9.01 billion 0.70 $537.42 million $5.45 10.88

Caterpillar has higher revenue and earnings than HITACHI CONSTR. HITACHI CONSTR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caterpillar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Caterpillar and HITACHI CONSTR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caterpillar 15.71% 53.77% 11.64% HITACHI CONSTR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Caterpillar and HITACHI CONSTR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caterpillar 0 5 9 1 2.73 HITACHI CONSTR 0 0 0 0 0.00

Caterpillar presently has a consensus target price of $375.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.15%. Given Caterpillar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Caterpillar is more favorable than HITACHI CONSTR.

Summary

Caterpillar beats HITACHI CONSTR on 17 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools. The company's Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovels, draglines, rotary drills, hard rock vehicles, tractors, mining trucks, wheel loaders, off-highway and articulated trucks, wheel tractor scrapers and dozers, fleet management products, landfill and soil compactors, machinery components, autonomous ready vehicles and solutions, work tools, and safety services and mining performance solutions, as well as related parts and services. Its Energy & Transportation segment offers reciprocating engine powered generator sets; reciprocating engines, drivetrain, and integrated systems and solutions; turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and related services; and diesel-electric locomotives and components, and other rail-related products. The company's Financial Products segment provides operating and finance leases, installment sale contracts, revolving charge accounts, repair/rebuild financing services, working capital loans, and wholesale financing; and insurance and risk management products and services. Its All Other Operating segment offers filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, and rubber sealing and connecting components; parts distribution; logistics solutions and distribution services; brand management and marketing strategy services; and digital investments services. Caterpillar Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About HITACHI CONSTR

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status and alarms by sending monthly operational reports, as well as notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of dump truck for optimizing vehicle operations; and autonomous haulage system for autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts and services; used equipment under the PREMIUM USED brand; machinery rental services under the PREMIUM RENTAL and REC brand names; and parts remanufacturing services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Taito, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

