Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 190.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. This represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $322.16 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.22 and its 200-day moving average is $331.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

