Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $322.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

