Promising Industrial Stocks To Research – June 21st

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Chevron, Accenture, Texas Instruments, and Caterpillar are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the production and distribution of capital goods, machinery, construction materials, transportation equipment and related services. They typically encompass sectors such as aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and manufacturing. Because their revenues often track broader economic activity, industrial stocks can be more sensitive to business-cycle fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,229,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,998,233. Tesla has a 1 year low of $180.69 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.22 and its 200-day moving average is $332.14.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,100,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,751,835. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.48 and its 200-day moving average is $212.17.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,228,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570,229. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.36. 23,672,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $20.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.66. 11,638,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.98 and a 200-day moving average of $333.86. Accenture has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.20. 12,890,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average of $182.10. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.23. 6,260,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.96 and a 200-day moving average of $347.14. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32.

