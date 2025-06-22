Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 530 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.2% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,209,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.