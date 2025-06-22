3,047 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Acquired by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $15,177,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $144.86.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

