Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.0% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $526.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

