Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of PM opened at $182.57 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.14. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
