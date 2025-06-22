Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 50.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.500-10.700 EPS.
Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.5%
NYSE DRI traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.13%.
Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on DRI. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.35.
Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.
Further Reading
