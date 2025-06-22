WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $417.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

