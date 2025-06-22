RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Avantra Family Wealth Inc.

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:RTX opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $149.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

