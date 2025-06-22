Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 77,772 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 120,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $205.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

