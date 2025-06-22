Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,341 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 190,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,293,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

