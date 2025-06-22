Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 701 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

