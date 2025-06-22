Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $470.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.25. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

