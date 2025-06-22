Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $37.22 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 3.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $37,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $756.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.00. The company has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

