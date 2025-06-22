Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 565.0% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 66,848 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in Altria Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $319,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $59.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

