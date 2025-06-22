Shum Financial Group Inc. Has $357,000 Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shum Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.12 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

