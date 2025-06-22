Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Melius started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $231.94 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

