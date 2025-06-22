Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

