Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 394 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 599,257 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $4,658,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

