SK Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SK Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $322.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

