Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

