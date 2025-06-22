Madison Wealth Partners Inc Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

