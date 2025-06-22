Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,484,000 after acquiring an additional 667,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after acquiring an additional 815,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of C opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

