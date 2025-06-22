World Equity Group Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

