Ampleforth Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.74 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $29.74 million and $830.18 thousand worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,397.26 or 1.00216988 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,352.28 or 1.00171636 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Ampleforth Token Profile
Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 28,901,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,901,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is blog.ampleforth.org.
Ampleforth Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.