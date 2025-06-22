Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,578 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

