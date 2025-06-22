Crews Bank & Trust Buys 2,819 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Crews Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $29,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $129.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

