Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.
Kroger Stock Up 9.7%
Shares of KR traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. 35,151,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,366. Kroger has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.
In related news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $2,083,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,057.28. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,810.72. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
