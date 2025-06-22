Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Kroger Stock Up 9.7%

Shares of KR traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. 35,151,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,366. Kroger has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $2,083,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,057.28. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,810.72. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kroger stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. ( NYSE:KR Free Report ) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.