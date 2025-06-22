Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 50.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.500-10.700 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.5%

DRI stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.09. 3,826,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. The trade was a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $4,271,642.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at $12,249,066.84. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.35.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

