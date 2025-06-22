Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 6,709 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average is $154.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

