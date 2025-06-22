PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 70,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 106.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 114.2% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 138,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,710,000 after buying an additional 73,645 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

