Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5%

QCOM stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day moving average of $154.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

