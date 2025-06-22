Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $278.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

