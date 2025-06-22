Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.4% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9%

International Business Machines stock opened at $280.67 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $170.41 and a 1-year high of $286.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

